Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:49 pm
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 336
Freed up salaries:

Sinfield - £££££
Leuluai - £££(£)
JP - £££££
Achurch - ££££
Segeyaro (of sorts) - ££££


New salaries:

Parcell - ££££(£)
Ormondroyd - £
Aston - £


Are we just 'saving' money for a rainy day?

Are there ridiculous back-ended contracts?

Why do other clubs continue to strengthen, and we stagnate?

We are in dire need of a halfback (or two) but nothing - i don't get it.

Its pointless have the best 2-5 in the league with no ball.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:02 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2268
Location: Going straight
krisleeds wrote:
Freed up salaries:

Sinfield - £££££
Leuluai - £££(£)
JP - £££££
Achurch - ££££
Segeyaro (of sorts) - ££££


New salaries:

Parcell - ££££(£)
Ormondroyd - £
Aston - £


Are we just 'saving' money for a rainy day?

Are there ridiculous back-ended contracts?

Why do other clubs continue to strengthen, and we stagnate?

We are in dire need of a halfback (or two) but nothing - i don't get it.

Its pointless have the best 2-5 in the league with no ball.



How very dare you come on here asking such blasphemous questions.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:11 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3006
You forgot...

Mullally
Beau Falloon
Brett Ferres
Keith Galloway
Cameron Smith
Mikolaj Oledzki
probably some more too?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:20 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5663
I'd imagine the best 2-5 in the game receive a fair bite of it. I can't honestly say they do a right lot more than Achurch did to earn it. There are mitigating circumstances but I'd question the wisdom of retaining such an alleged wealth of talent in the 3/4s when the squad's so threadbare elsewhere. I'd personally be happy to see Moon or Watkins moved on if it enabled the signing of a top quality 6.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:23 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9426
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
With Handley waiting in the wings (no pun intended) then maybe time to move on Briscoe.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:31 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5663
ThePrinter wrote:
With Handley waiting in the wings (no pun intended) then maybe time to move on Briscoe.


Yes, quite possibly. Though I suspect Moon or Watkins would free up a bigger wedge.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:03 pm
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8530
Location: LDZ
Going on the stadium innit?

Maybe we will sign a HB mid season?
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:04 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 547
loiner81 wrote:
You forgot...

Mullally
Beau Falloon
Brett Ferres
Keith Galloway
Cameron Smith
Mikolaj Oledzki
probably some more too?

If they cover the wages saved on the departures then GH has had his pants pulled down.
Also given the Marquee allowence on the SC id say its more likely we have money available but GH is doing it on the cheap after the bill for Kirkstall.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:18 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4835
Location: Hill Valley
Ferres and Galloway will be on good money, Parcell will be on a wedge as we were desperate at his time of signing and then you have upgrades for players that had just won all 3 trophies.Im not saying we won't have some cap space left but it won't be a truck load of cash imo.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Where's the money Gary?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:21 pm
son of headingley Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 231
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
The problem with the original post is that it isn't comparing apples with apples (& is also missing some names).

I have pulled up Rhinos 29 man-squad (no no.25 that year) from 2015 vs this season's 30-man squad (so, for instance Segeyaro becomes superfluous as the hookers are Aiton vs Parcell).

I have put (admittedly guessed) probable salaries against each. By my reckoning, we are paying about £150k - £200k less on wages in 2017 than in 2015 (with one more player). I have also increased wages for the likes of Golding, Handley, Ward, Lilley. I have NOT decreased anyone's wage (which MIGHT have happened to the likes of Delaney, Burrow, McGuire, JJB).

It has to be said that the vast majority of the savings are on 4 losses: Sinfield, Peacock, Hardaker and Achurch. Whilst the big new earner is Ferres (Galloway & Parcell also tip the balance back a bit).

Not very scientific, but I'm confident that we pay less in 2017 for our squad than in 2015.

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bartholemew Smythe, Biff Tannen, DGM, Emagdnim13, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rammer, son of headingley, The Publican, WF Rhino and 224 guests

