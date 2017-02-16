The problem with the original post is that it isn't comparing apples with apples (& is also missing some names).



I have pulled up Rhinos 29 man-squad (no no.25 that year) from 2015 vs this season's 30-man squad (so, for instance Segeyaro becomes superfluous as the hookers are Aiton vs Parcell).



I have put (admittedly guessed) probable salaries against each. By my reckoning, we are paying about £150k - £200k less on wages in 2017 than in 2015 (with one more player). I have also increased wages for the likes of Golding, Handley, Ward, Lilley. I have NOT decreased anyone's wage (which MIGHT have happened to the likes of Delaney, Burrow, McGuire, JJB).



It has to be said that the vast majority of the savings are on 4 losses: Sinfield, Peacock, Hardaker and Achurch. Whilst the big new earner is Ferres (Galloway & Parcell also tip the balance back a bit).



Not very scientific, but I'm confident that we pay less in 2017 for our squad than in 2015.