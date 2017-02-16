I wonder how many (percentage) Liverpool and ManU supporters only watch their club on TV ? I have not the foggiest idea what the answer is, but I am just wondering if we are moving to the 'TV supporter era' where a lot of people will be prepared to just watch their team on TV. Certainly a lot of RL fans now don't bother going to away matches and get it on Sky. Presumably in the USA, most football fans will watch the game on TV because of the distances involved in travelling ? over here, I guess some rl fans support an NRL side. There is nothing like going to a live match of course, but if you can get a healthy TV audience and contract, the 'ball game' is no longer just about bums on seats and sides like Toronto could easily flourish.