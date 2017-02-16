WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Get your tickets asap is the message from the club

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:55 pm
DemonUK






I would guess they are the tickets sent to Leeds
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Get your tickets asap is the message from the club

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:14 pm
frank1




Seems to me if Leeds had not sold many for the South stand why would we open the East stand ?

Re: Get your tickets asap is the message from the club

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:16 pm
atomic





frank1 wrote:
Seems to me if Leeds had not sold many for the South stand why would we open the East stand ?


Because the North is full.


Re: Get your tickets asap is the message from the club

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:17 pm
atomic





134 seats left for the South .


Re: Get your tickets asap is the message from the club

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:40 am
Ste100Centurions




Makes my North Stand ST all the more important.
Bought her indoors North Stand v Saints ticket early doors to avoid being split for the game.

Hoping for what looks like a fantastic 1st game turn out at home.
