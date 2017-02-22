Willzay wrote: Some utter rubbish spouted on here. Can't stand Carney but Child walked into him, Carney did raise his arm which was bizarre but he didn't push and he wasn't aggressive.

Same rubbish being spouted by the usual suspects. He could have hugged Childs, given him a kiss on the cheek and he'd still have got a ban.Total lack of consistency and someone (likely playing for one of the "big" clubs) will do far worse in the coming weeks and the RFL will do sweet FA.I'd like to know if Child reported this as he did nothing at the time and it'll likely be some fat ar$ed, jobsworth desk monkey at the RFL who has probably flagged it.