SaleSlim wrote: You can add this to the long list of over the top bans/fines we've been given over the past few seasons and a lot of Salford fans believe there really is an RFL vendetta against our club. Although if you ask a certain Hudds supporter this ban is nowhere near sufficient and I'm sure she'll be petitioning the government for his immediate deportation for human rights abuses! RFL are a f*cking joke.You can add this to the long list of over the top bans/fines we've been given over the past few seasons and a lot of Salford fans believe there really is an RFL vendetta against our club. Although if you ask a certain Hudds supporter this ban is nowhere near sufficient and I'm sure she'll be petitioning the government for his immediate deportation for human rights abuses!

I'm not defending the ban, a fine should be sufficient but....A decision had been made, Carney was arguing and refusing to accept the decision and stood his ground. This was stopping the ref from getting on with his job and continuing the game. Carney should have been professional and accepted the decision and not blocked the ref from getting on with his job.Add to that, that you knew Justin 'no neck' Carney has a certain attitude when Salford signed him.As I started though, a fine should have been sufficient rather than a ban.