Wigg'n wrote: Carney banned for 2 games. Ridiculous.

RFL are a f*cking joke.You can add this to the long list of over the top bans/fines we've been given over the past few seasons and a lot of Salford fans believe there really is an RFL vendetta against our club. Although if you ask a certain Hudds supporter this ban is nowhere near sufficient and I'm sure she'll be petitioning the government for his immediate deportation for human rights abuses!