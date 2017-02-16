****WANTED****

We are looking for someone to join our committee and take on the role of Assistant Secretary.

Primary duties would be to take the minutes at our committee meetings and assist the Secretary in sending various correspondence to our members.

Ideally you would need to be available on Tuesday evenings between 7.30 and 9.30 pm.

We are also on the lookout for general committee members to assist our current committee in various duties and take some of the workload off them as our Association continues to grow.

So, If you've got a bit of spare time and feel like you could help out then please get in touch.

Thank You