robinrovers10 wrote:
Aye I am a right moron, where were you when your scummy lot were tearing down the sticks at Hudds, or invading Craven Park, or goading Wire fans last season??
I went on the pitch to console a few Rovers larkers who were either crying or had head in hands.
Pi55 off back on your own forum, none of the posts on this subject are related to you.
I went on the pitch to console a few Rovers larkers who were either crying or had head in hands.
Pi55 off back on your own forum, none of the posts on this subject are related to you.
If you went on the pitch, then he's right you are a moron. Consoling players? What a load of codswallop. Anyone entering a playing field for any reason is a fine fellow. Funny, having followed my team and my football team since the 70's, I have managed to stay off the pitch every single time. Its really not hard.