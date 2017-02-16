WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Name and shame

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Name and shame

 
Post a reply

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:44 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8341
Location: 2017 City of Culture
robinrovers10 wrote:
Aye I am a right moron, where were you when your scummy lot were tearing down the sticks at Hudds, or invading Craven Park, or goading Wire fans last season??

I went on the pitch to console a few Rovers larkers who were either crying or had head in hands.

Pi55 off back on your own forum, none of the posts on this subject are related to you.


If you went on the pitch, then he's right you are a moron. Consoling players? What a load of codswallop. Anyone entering a playing field for any reason is a fine fellow. Funny, having followed my team and my football team since the 70's, I have managed to stay off the pitch every single time. Its really not hard.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:45 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 386
Crivens

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:50 pm
rover 2000 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 192
SirStan wrote:
Defending themselves by invading the pitch and then running into opposition fans and throwing punches &/or kicking them on the floor?

Don't talk utter dung pal.

Whatever colours they wear, people like this are oxygen thieves and if I knew any of them (unfortunately I don't) then I'd shop 'em immediately.
silly billy not everone ran on the pitch some rovers fans inc young kids were threatened in the north stand and people reacted,. and it spilled on to that end of the pitch obviously you wasnt so it dosent matter to you , yes some people some ran on the pitch and fought they know the consequences and will suffer if guilty but doogooders like you should sound off after they have been found guilty and not before
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:55 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8341
Location: 2017 City of Culture
I've been called all sorts in my time, I can now add "doogooder" to the list.

Whatever, to quote the current vernacular "bring it". I will be at the Crown Oil Arena (great name) wearing a red and white shirt on Sunday if anyone wants to "buy me a pint"

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:02 pm
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 133
craig hkr wrote:
Huddersfield should have been miles clear in this game. Not sure either of these teams have learnt anything from last year.wakeman looks a pudding and clough is still a jobber. Salford are limited but seem well drilled .Jones is a porker with crap attitude. Thoroughly dislikable bunch.


The Salford defensive coach seems to be doing a good job ?

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:06 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 386
What we've got here is failure to communicate. Isn't it warming to know poching and Kelly are safely employed after stellar efforts last season

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:12 pm
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 133
craig hkr wrote:
What we've got here is failure to communicate. Isn't it warming to know poching and Kelly are safely employed after stellar efforts last season


Craig it reasserts my belief in mankind, some people can see good in anyone !!

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:19 pm
rover 2000 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 192
[quote="SirStan"]I've been called all sorts in my time, I can now add "doogooder" to the list.

Whatever, to quote the current vernacular "bring it". I will be at the Crown Oil Arena (great name) wearing a red and white shirt on Sunday if anyone wants to "buy me a pint" robins nest for me before every game only allowed out then
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Burtons Forearm, craig hkr, DGM, Hessle rover, Jake the Peg, Mild Rover, rover 2000, roversmad, SirStan and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,8671,72775,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
20-30
SALFORD
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  