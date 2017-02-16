|
|
See both sides of this but yes its a police matter now so a few words on a forum won't change much . interesting to read different views on that day though.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:05 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
It always amazes me how brave people are infront of a computer screen. A moron wouldn't rake in the salary I do, believe me. Either pipe down or pop in robins nest pre Rovers matches, then you will see what this moron looks like.
Brilliant. As if it needed confirming anyway, you managed it. Who do I ask for in the Robins Nest? RobinRovers10? Moronwhowentonthepitch? Blokewithloadsamoney?
You can't really take the moral high ground about either keyboard warriors or fans fighting when you offer strangers out online.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:22 pm
|
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
It always amazes me how brave people are infront of a computer screen. A moron wouldn't rake in the salary I do, believe me. Either pipe down or pop in robins nest pre Rovers matches, then you will see what this moron looks like. opinions are opinions, but its time to draw the line with the rhubarb now. My point is that of Humberside Police actually solving incidents by using their own resources and highly inflated salaries. We all pay over the top council tax so go Police, instead of Joe Public doing their dirty work. (This is different with murders, rapes, nonces etc)
Are you threatening him or offering to buy him a pint? If it's the former I suggest you reconsider your post. It's particularly odd given your opening sentence.
By the way lack of intelligence and being a high earner are not mutually exclusive. See sports starts, musicians etc.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:25 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
I think it's Ronnie Pickering.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:29 pm
|
|
Jesus this is going well... who would have thought something so embarrassing could plunge to ever deeper depths.
I never realised getting relegated meant the level of posting went down a level too.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:43 pm
|
|
Aye.
No one should be on the pitch other than players, staff and officials.
I didn't need to defend any of the people I go with because they're not hooliganistic mouth breathing pillock's.
There was plenty of opportunity to thank the player's and commiserate with them by staying behind in the stands for forty five minutes until the situation had defused. That's what the decent people did.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:52 pm
|
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
You seem very naive about the incident. I actually went on the pitch to shake hands with some of the Rovers players I thought deserved on for their efforts, Sio being one. Yet had quite a few Salford fans goad me and ask me if I wanted some. I was sober and in a correct frame of mind to politely decline. I saw fans fighting on both sides, however if the Salford fans didn't goad fans in the east stand or invade the pitch at all, I'm pretty sure the rovers fans wouldn't have bothered with any trouble.
The Salford fans started the whole episode, FACT. And I can relate to the Rovers supporters who stood their ground and fought back, calling people morons or idiots for a load of handbags is laughable.
If you watch the you tube videos, you can clearly see Rovers fans defending themselves especially the 2 ladies who were defending their teenage kids.
Fans dont go on the pitch= no trouble
Which fans went on first is irrelevalnt. Going onto the pitch to console players is nearly as bad as causing trouble. Do you really think Ken Sio appreciated an extremely wealthy body builder entering the field to put his arm around him. I know from my playing days, thats the last thing I'd want. Unless you gave him loads of money. Ya know, because you have loads of money.
|
|