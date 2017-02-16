WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Name and shame

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Name and shame

 
Post a reply

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:21 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1156
Thanks Craig

I though that at the time regarding the trouble, and that there was a football element in this, given there were fans in and around the ground wearing Man City and Man United Shirts. I got slated on here and on Facebook of blaming football hooligans, which is a fair comment. Is it a pure co incidence though that on this day neither Man City and Man United weren't playing on this day. Also, they didn't play when the trouble in the Huddersfield occurred.

Yes, we weren't far off against Hull. Overall happy with the performance, and think we could go well this year if we stay injury free. Losing England in the opening minutes left us with 16 bodies for the remainder.

We have a bigger pack, added speed to the backs and now have depth in the halves, though think we do need to properly replace Scott Moore, though Kyle Wood has looked ok so far.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:56 am
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 381
Aye I thought wakey had signed well. Should be a good year

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:14 pm
Rural Robin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 305
Anybody regardless of club affiliation that entered the pitch that day, that shouldn't have been there should be dealt with appropriately. There were a bunch of 'youths' ran down the East Stand steps past where I was stood totally numb, and onto the pitch that were clearly gunning for a scrap and had no 'colours' of either side visible, its also worth mentioning that I didn't recognise any of them as usual east stand fans.
The match result and the manner of it was awful to watch, but what followed was even worse and seeing fans of both sides fighting with each other and physically and verbally abusing our players was too much for me to take and I left in a state of mind I would never wish on any fan of any club. As has been said; in future MPG's there is so much as stake that proper security is an absolute must, and wherever and whoever are involved this season, I hope their clubs take note of the debacle that occurred the end of the match at Craven Park to ensure that it isn't allowed to happen again.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:26 pm
rover 2000 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 185
DGM wrote:
Upon reading the thread you could either; share the link to people you know in order to try and identify the people the police are looking for and rid your club/the sport of these people.

Or, lose your mind that it was an FC fan who shared it with you and devote your energy into a mud slinging contest instead.

Not really surprised seeing who the respondees are. I imagine most Rovers fans are doing what they can to identify them.
so you would just stand there if you saw your son or mate threatened by a big fat Salford fan , shame on you , we were all there that day and saw what happened as has been quoted , your joining in with the do gooders that don't really know the full cricumstances in my long time supporting kr at various grounds I have never seen a supporter attack or assault anyone only derbies .which works both ways
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:14 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5440
Location: east east hull
Rural Robin wrote:
Anybody regardless of club affiliation that entered the pitch that day, that shouldn't have been there should be dealt with appropriately. There were a bunch of 'youths' ran down the East Stand steps past where I was stood totally numb, and onto the pitch that were clearly gunning for a scrap and had no 'colours' of either side visible, its also worth mentioning that I didn't recognise any of them as usual east stand fans.
The match result and the manner of it was awful to watch, but what followed was even worse and seeing fans of both sides fighting with each other and physically and verbally abusing our players was too much for me to take and I left in a state of mind I would never wish on any fan of any club. As has been said; in future MPG's there is so much as stake that proper security is an absolute must, and wherever and whoever are involved this season, I hope their clubs take note of the debacle that occurred the end of the match at Craven Park to ensure that it isn't allowed to happen again.

I hate it when people start blaming football fans or saying they weren't wearing any colours I don't wear any all fans there were rugby fans and what happened was always going to happen given the end whichever side won its human nature
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:24 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4842
rover 2000 wrote:
so you would just stand there if you saw your son or mate threatened by a big fat Salford fan , shame on you , we were all there that day and saw what happened as has been quoted , your joining in with the do gooders that don't really know the full cricumstances in my long time supporting kr at various grounds I have never seen a supporter attack or assault anyone only derbies .which works both ways


I'd tell my son or mate to walk away, piling in sorts nothing. Most of what happened happened between people who wanted a fight, either through drinking too much, being pee'd off with the situation or they're just that way inclined.

He/she started it / it wasn't real fans of our club ect, are playground excuses. If a Salford fan had windmilled into the east stand then fair enough but if it was a bit of goading then people need to grow up. I've been supporting rovers for long enough now to know we have a minority of Richard's (and Richardesses) who support our club and are itching for any excuse to have a go.

The situation was embarrassing, the defending of it is even worse and bringing other clubs past misdemeanours into is it at best a straw clutching deflection.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:58 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1362
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
I couldn't handle going that day. Glad I kept away. These people need banning and the club needs to learn from this experience. The stewards can be excused because of the amount of people deciding it was a good idea plus how wide open Craven park is. But if ANY away fans think it's a good idea to run into our pitch, they need to be banned also.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:01 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 381
It's all opinions I was there like many others and I can only relate what I saw .I get the point about the excuse many times is it was city fans etc but from the well you could see Salford end guys putting up hoods and edging to pitchside.these were not just young punks but burly guys and the stewards had no chance of stopping them.that was the catalyst and everything else stemmed from this.i didn't go on pitch,no one did from well or West as far as I saw?but if I had seen someone I cared about getting a shoeing in front of me on pitch would I have been able to not wade in?

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:33 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1696
rover 2000 wrote:
so you would just stand there if you saw your son or mate threatened by a big fat Salford fan , shame on you , we were all there that day and saw what happened as has been quoted , your joining in with the do gooders that don't really know the full cricumstances in my long time supporting kr at various grounds I have never seen a supporter attack or assault anyone only derbies .which works both ways


:lol: here we go.

I haven't actually aired on opinion on what happened that day, what caused it, why it happened etc - yet I'm being 'shamed' for not acting upon something that happened within a hypothetical situation you put together. Brilliant.

To try and answer your question(?) though, no son or mate of mine would be that fkn stupid as to lose control of their senses and venture onto the pitch to confront Salford fans, no matter how much they were goaded.


See Barham's post, that sums up my thoughts on the whole thing.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:49 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5440
Location: east east hull
There has been plenty of trouble at rugby matches over the years I've been going not on the scale of football but I've had trouble at Warrington featherstone Castleford Hull Leeds Salford Widnes Leigh
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Eastern Wildcat, Hessle rover, Mudeng, Viva Tim Street, Yahoo [Bot] and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,5601,58275,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
TV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  