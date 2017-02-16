|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1156
|
Thanks Craig
I though that at the time regarding the trouble, and that there was a football element in this, given there were fans in and around the ground wearing Man City and Man United Shirts. I got slated on here and on Facebook of blaming football hooligans, which is a fair comment. Is it a pure co incidence though that on this day neither Man City and Man United weren't playing on this day. Also, they didn't play when the trouble in the Huddersfield occurred.
Yes, we weren't far off against Hull. Overall happy with the performance, and think we could go well this year if we stay injury free. Losing England in the opening minutes left us with 16 bodies for the remainder.
We have a bigger pack, added speed to the backs and now have depth in the halves, though think we do need to properly replace Scott Moore, though Kyle Wood has looked ok so far.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:56 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 381
|
Aye I thought wakey had signed well. Should be a good year
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 305
|
Anybody regardless of club affiliation that entered the pitch that day, that shouldn't have been there should be dealt with appropriately. There were a bunch of 'youths' ran down the East Stand steps past where I was stood totally numb, and onto the pitch that were clearly gunning for a scrap and had no 'colours' of either side visible, its also worth mentioning that I didn't recognise any of them as usual east stand fans.
The match result and the manner of it was awful to watch, but what followed was even worse and seeing fans of both sides fighting with each other and physically and verbally abusing our players was too much for me to take and I left in a state of mind I would never wish on any fan of any club. As has been said; in future MPG's there is so much as stake that proper security is an absolute must, and wherever and whoever are involved this season, I hope their clubs take note of the debacle that occurred the end of the match at Craven Park to ensure that it isn't allowed to happen again.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 185
|
DGM wrote:
Upon reading the thread you could either; share the link to people you know in order to try and identify the people the police are looking for and rid your club/the sport of these people.
Or, lose your mind that it was an FC fan who shared it with you and devote your energy into a mud slinging contest instead.
Not really surprised seeing who the respondees are. I imagine most Rovers fans are doing what they can to identify them.
so you would just stand there if you saw your son or mate threatened by a big fat Salford fan , shame on you , we were all there that day and saw what happened as has been quoted , your joining in with the do gooders that don't really know the full cricumstances in my long time supporting kr at various grounds I have never seen a supporter attack or assault anyone only derbies .which works both ways
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:14 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5440
Location: east east hull
|
Rural Robin wrote:
Anybody regardless of club affiliation that entered the pitch that day, that shouldn't have been there should be dealt with appropriately. There were a bunch of 'youths' ran down the East Stand steps past where I was stood totally numb, and onto the pitch that were clearly gunning for a scrap and had no 'colours' of either side visible, its also worth mentioning that I didn't recognise any of them as usual east stand fans.
The match result and the manner of it was awful to watch, but what followed was even worse and seeing fans of both sides fighting with each other and physically and verbally abusing our players was too much for me to take and I left in a state of mind I would never wish on any fan of any club. As has been said; in future MPG's there is so much as stake that proper security is an absolute must, and wherever and whoever are involved this season, I hope their clubs take note of the debacle that occurred the end of the match at Craven Park to ensure that it isn't allowed to happen again.
I hate it when people start blaming football fans or saying they weren't wearing any colours I don't wear any all fans there were rugby fans and what happened was always going to happen given the end whichever side won its human nature
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4842
|
rover 2000 wrote:
so you would just stand there if you saw your son or mate threatened by a big fat Salford fan , shame on you , we were all there that day and saw what happened as has been quoted , your joining in with the do gooders that don't really know the full cricumstances in my long time supporting kr at various grounds I have never seen a supporter attack or assault anyone only derbies .which works both ways
I'd tell my son or mate to walk away, piling in sorts nothing. Most of what happened happened between people who wanted a fight, either through drinking too much, being pee'd off with the situation or they're just that way inclined.
He/she started it / it wasn't real fans of our club ect, are playground excuses. If a Salford fan had windmilled into the east stand then fair enough but if it was a bit of goading then people need to grow up. I've been supporting rovers for long enough now to know we have a minority of Richard's (and Richardesses) who support our club and are itching for any excuse to have a go.
The situation was embarrassing, the defending of it is even worse and bringing other clubs past misdemeanours into is it at best a straw clutching deflection.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1362
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
|
I couldn't handle going that day. Glad I kept away. These people need banning and the club needs to learn from this experience. The stewards can be excused because of the amount of people deciding it was a good idea plus how wide open Craven park is. But if ANY away fans think it's a good idea to run into our pitch, they need to be banned also.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 381
|
It's all opinions I was there like many others and I can only relate what I saw .I get the point about the excuse many times is it was city fans etc but from the well you could see Salford end guys putting up hoods and edging to pitchside.these were not just young punks but burly guys and the stewards had no chance of stopping them.that was the catalyst and everything else stemmed from this.i didn't go on pitch,no one did from well or West as far as I saw?but if I had seen someone I cared about getting a shoeing in front of me on pitch would I have been able to not wade in?
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:33 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1696
|
rover 2000 wrote:
so you would just stand there if you saw your son or mate threatened by a big fat Salford fan , shame on you , we were all there that day and saw what happened as has been quoted , your joining in with the do gooders that don't really know the full cricumstances in my long time supporting kr at various grounds I have never seen a supporter attack or assault anyone only derbies .which works both ways
here we go.
I haven't actually aired on opinion on what happened that day, what caused it, why it happened etc - yet I'm being 'shamed' for not acting upon something that happened within a hypothetical situation you put together. Brilliant.
To try and answer your question(?) though, no son or mate of mine would be that fkn stupid as to lose control of their senses and venture onto the pitch to confront Salford fans, no matter how much they were goaded.
See Barham's post, that sums up my thoughts on the whole thing.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:49 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5440
Location: east east hull
|
There has been plenty of trouble at rugby matches over the years I've been going not on the scale of football but I've had trouble at Warrington featherstone Castleford Hull Leeds Salford Widnes Leigh
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result