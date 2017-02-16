Anybody regardless of club affiliation that entered the pitch that day, that shouldn't have been there should be dealt with appropriately. There were a bunch of 'youths' ran down the East Stand steps past where I was stood totally numb, and onto the pitch that were clearly gunning for a scrap and had no 'colours' of either side visible, its also worth mentioning that I didn't recognise any of them as usual east stand fans.

The match result and the manner of it was awful to watch, but what followed was even worse and seeing fans of both sides fighting with each other and physically and verbally abusing our players was too much for me to take and I left in a state of mind I would never wish on any fan of any club. As has been said; in future MPG's there is so much as stake that proper security is an absolute must, and wherever and whoever are involved this season, I hope their clubs take note of the debacle that occurred the end of the match at Craven Park to ensure that it isn't allowed to happen again.