Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:21 am
Eastern Wildcat
Thanks Craig

I though that at the time regarding the trouble, and that there was a football element in this, given there were fans in and around the ground wearing Man City and Man United Shirts. I got slated on here and on Facebook of blaming football hooligans, which is a fair comment. Is it a pure co incidence though that on this day neither Man City and Man United weren't playing on this day. Also, they didn't play when the trouble in the Huddersfield occurred.

Yes, we weren't far off against Hull. Overall happy with the performance, and think we could go well this year if we stay injury free. Losing England in the opening minutes left us with 16 bodies for the remainder.

We have a bigger pack, added speed to the backs and now have depth in the halves, though think we do need to properly replace Scott Moore, though Kyle Wood has looked ok so far.

Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:56 am
craig hkr
Aye I thought wakey had signed well. Should be a good year

Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:14 pm
Rural Robin
Anybody regardless of club affiliation that entered the pitch that day, that shouldn't have been there should be dealt with appropriately. There were a bunch of 'youths' ran down the East Stand steps past where I was stood totally numb, and onto the pitch that were clearly gunning for a scrap and had no 'colours' of either side visible, its also worth mentioning that I didn't recognise any of them as usual east stand fans.
The match result and the manner of it was awful to watch, but what followed was even worse and seeing fans of both sides fighting with each other and physically and verbally abusing our players was too much for me to take and I left in a state of mind I would never wish on any fan of any club. As has been said; in future MPG's there is so much as stake that proper security is an absolute must, and wherever and whoever are involved this season, I hope their clubs take note of the debacle that occurred the end of the match at Craven Park to ensure that it isn't allowed to happen again.

Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:26 pm
rover 2000
DGM wrote:
Upon reading the thread you could either; share the link to people you know in order to try and identify the people the police are looking for and rid your club/the sport of these people.

Or, lose your mind that it was an FC fan who shared it with you and devote your energy into a mud slinging contest instead.

Not really surprised seeing who the respondees are. I imagine most Rovers fans are doing what they can to identify them.
so you would just stand there if you saw your son or mate threatened by a big fat Salford fan , shame on you , we were all there that day and saw what happened as has been quoted , your joining in with the do gooders that don't really know the full cricumstances in my long time supporting kr at various grounds I have never seen a supporter attack or assault anyone only derbies .which works both ways
Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:14 pm
fun time frankie
Rural Robin wrote:
Anybody regardless of club affiliation that entered the pitch that day, that shouldn't have been there should be dealt with appropriately. There were a bunch of 'youths' ran down the East Stand steps past where I was stood totally numb, and onto the pitch that were clearly gunning for a scrap and had no 'colours' of either side visible, its also worth mentioning that I didn't recognise any of them as usual east stand fans.
The match result and the manner of it was awful to watch, but what followed was even worse and seeing fans of both sides fighting with each other and physically and verbally abusing our players was too much for me to take and I left in a state of mind I would never wish on any fan of any club. As has been said; in future MPG's there is so much as stake that proper security is an absolute must, and wherever and whoever are involved this season, I hope their clubs take note of the debacle that occurred the end of the match at Craven Park to ensure that it isn't allowed to happen again.

I hate it when people start blaming football fans or saying they weren't wearing any colours I don't wear any all fans there were rugby fans and what happened was always going to happen given the end whichever side won its human nature
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
