Thanks Craig



I though that at the time regarding the trouble, and that there was a football element in this, given there were fans in and around the ground wearing Man City and Man United Shirts. I got slated on here and on Facebook of blaming football hooligans, which is a fair comment. Is it a pure co incidence though that on this day neither Man City and Man United weren't playing on this day. Also, they didn't play when the trouble in the Huddersfield occurred.



Yes, we weren't far off against Hull. Overall happy with the performance, and think we could go well this year if we stay injury free. Losing England in the opening minutes left us with 16 bodies for the remainder.



We have a bigger pack, added speed to the backs and now have depth in the halves, though think we do need to properly replace Scott Moore, though Kyle Wood has looked ok so far.