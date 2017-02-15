Some people on the fans forum don't like fans of other teams posting on other teams boards.



Yes, I am a Wakefield fan, and have married a Hull KR fan. We were there that day in the East Stand.



Having read this, the comments on here and on Facebook, are they looking just at Hull KR fans regarding the trouble.



From where I saw it, the problems started with Salford's pitch invasion, when Johnson initially scored the try to bring the scores level, and then when O Brien kicked the drop goal. When they invaded the pitch at the end, they didn't just go over to their players and congratulate them, there was a lot that went straight past them to the East Stand, and started goading the supporters. It takes two parties to have a fight, and the authorities should be looking at those Salford fans too.



I seem to recall a post on the Hull KR Facebook page, of a Salford supporter in the Colin Hutton stand who caused a lot of the trouble, he also, according to the post punched a Hull KR player. If this is so, what has happened to them?



Another question, Salford are no strangers to crowd trouble. Earlier in 2016, there was trouble against Huddersfield. Were those involved in the trouble at Huddersfield involved at Craven Park?