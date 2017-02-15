WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Name and shame

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:53 pm
rover 2000
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 184
not with a black tee shirt no chance
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!

Re: Name and shame

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:54 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 789
Aren't they all sharks fans who invaded the pitch on more than one occasion during derbies......or than more than one occasion during challenge cup ties.
Serial offenders our shark friends. They must be just getting lost trying to find Gateshead?

Anyway I listen to radio humberside and they clearly denied any such pitch invasion during the Rovers Salford game. Indeed according to radio humberside we won the game.

Re: Ntame and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:05 am
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 789
I'll do my bit for the community.

Number 30 is clearly George Lawler
26 is Lee Briers
15 Mark O'Meley after the op (he's fooling no one)
9 is Joe Westerman
16 is Neil Hudgell
19 is Doggy....one for Stew.

Do I get a community action trust award.
I'm changing my name to Dogg The Bounty Hunter

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:13 am
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 789
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
How delightful.

Here are the photos of the people that police wish to speak to

Image

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:06 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1684
Upon reading the thread you could either; share the link to people you know in order to try and identify the people the police are looking for and rid your club/the sport of these people.

Or, lose your mind that it was an FC fan who shared it with you and devote your energy into a mud slinging contest instead.

Not really surprised seeing who the respondees are. I imagine most Rovers fans are doing what they can to identify them.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:16 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1640
DGM wrote:
Upon reading the thread you could either; share the link to people you know in order to try and identify the people the police are looking for and rid your club/the sport of these people.

Or, lose your mind that it was an FC fan who shared it with you and devote your energy into a mud slinging contest instead.

Not really surprised seeing who the respondees are. I imagine most Rovers fans are doing what they can to identify them.



Don't be so blinkered. While I agree that rovers fans should be showing this around to catch the culprits, the posting of this is a clear case of an FC fan goading Hull KR fans for a response which some have duly obliged.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:26 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1684
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Don't be so blinkered. While I agree that rovers fans should be showing this around to catch the culprits, the posting of this is a clear case of an FC fan goading Hull KR fans for a response which some have duly obliged.


What was 'goading' about the OP?

Like I said, there was an option to react to it in a couple of ways, and the posters who responded decided to go down the "well FC fans did this" route.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:29 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1155
Some people on the fans forum don't like fans of other teams posting on other teams boards.

Yes, I am a Wakefield fan, and have married a Hull KR fan. We were there that day in the East Stand.

Having read this, the comments on here and on Facebook, are they looking just at Hull KR fans regarding the trouble.

From where I saw it, the problems started with Salford's pitch invasion, when Johnson initially scored the try to bring the scores level, and then when O Brien kicked the drop goal. When they invaded the pitch at the end, they didn't just go over to their players and congratulate them, there was a lot that went straight past them to the East Stand, and started goading the supporters. It takes two parties to have a fight, and the authorities should be looking at those Salford fans too.

I seem to recall a post on the Hull KR Facebook page, of a Salford supporter in the Colin Hutton stand who caused a lot of the trouble, he also, according to the post punched a Hull KR player. If this is so, what has happened to them?

Another question, Salford are no strangers to crowd trouble. Earlier in 2016, there was trouble against Huddersfield. Were those involved in the trouble at Huddersfield involved at Craven Park?

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:32 am
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 379
Or it could just be commenting on a HDM rugby related article? I read it and watched the video,took me back to being there and I can't make excuses for anyone else.what I will say is initially some very big Salford hooligans entered pitch prompting mainly young kr fans to meet them on said pitch the young lads were getting battered so more flooded on and it became more even.then the cops came in and took anyone out who persisted.a real mess and lessons must be learnt. The MPG is a game that only 4 teams and sets of fans have experienced so far and it is a horrid day (if you lose) but more security was probably needed and the cops in the ground I would have mixed with stewards.it wasn't a normal game or day and the scrapping whilst regrettable was inevitable.

Re: Name and shame

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:41 am
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 379
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Some people on the fans forum don't like fans of other teams posting on other teams boards.

Yes, I am a Wakefield fan, and have married a Hull KR fan. We were there that day in the East Stand.

Having read this, the comments on here and on Facebook, are they looking just at Hull KR fans regarding the trouble.

From where I saw it, the problems started with Salford's pitch invasion, when Johnson initially scored the try to bring the scores level, and then when O Brien kicked the drop goal. When they invaded the pitch at the end, they didn't just go over to their players and congratulate them, there was a lot that went straight past them to the East Stand, and started goading the supporters. It takes two parties to have a fight, and the authorities should be looking at those Salford fans too.

I seem to recall a post on the Hull KR Facebook page, of a Salford supporter in the Colin Hutton stand who caused a lot of the trouble, he also, according to the post punched a Hull KR player. If this is so, what has happened to them?

Another question, Salford are no strangers to crowd trouble. Earlier in 2016, there was trouble against Huddersfield. Were those involved in the trouble at Huddersfield involved at Craven Park?


Now then Mr wildcat.thats how I saw it as well.just stood there numb watching the fighting and was a sorry day.looked like a football firm and they were organised. I know it's a default setting that any knuckling at rugby matches is footy fans but in this case it was imo.that initial group muller ed the young lads who first responded.Anyway the fuzz will get to the bottom of it? Was hoping wakey would beat the curly turds on Sunday but rugby union esque penalty kicks saw them home .hope wakey go well for you this season
