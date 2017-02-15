This is the point I was trying to make . conviently forgetting own misdemeanours .imo once any fan goes into pitch then a ban is in order regardless of affiliation. I stand by my view that Salford guys in neutral colours started all this.these people are guilty of nothing at present so hopefully police get to bottom of it seems to me hull fans can mud sling and large up any negative press about kr but when reverse is brought up they cry like babies.im just thankful so many of them can find our page after scrolling down so far nowadays on rlfans. Still think the picture of the lass with the sandal laying the smack down on pitch will never be topped