Just seen pictures and videos on HDM. Don't recognise any of those pics but it brought back my memories of that trouble. Being stood in well very close to north stand I could see a group of large Salford fans working way down to pitch level and they were going on the pitch to riot as it looked as they were relegated. Obviously it worked out different but the scrapping was going to happen whatever the stewards tried. Cops steamed in fairly sharp and was a real mess. Went in robins nest for pint and let it die down but carried on with Salford fans on way back to their buses.no excuse for our fans going on pitch but I have no doubt how it all started.seen same bunch kick off at magic weekend