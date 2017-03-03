WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kelly watch

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:15 pm
craig hkr wrote:
It was a poke at abdull watch topic on their page.not unlike the radio fcside thread which was a mickey take of one started by TLJ. Seems to me fc fans have carte blanche to comment and besmirch Rovers on here.pardon me for giving a little back

Craig. You've nothing to apologise for mate. You give it to the dark side all you like.

For the record, I've yet to see a creative, scintillating and free flowing performance from those derty berdy curly turdies under Radford of the like that Cas produced last night against Leeds, we produced against Cas last year, Widnes produced against them last year and Leeds produced against us in the CC Final the year before with some help from Dixon.

Hull are functional, physical and dogged rather than exceptional. Let's see what injuries do to their results this year because there is a real lack of nous and quality further down the roster.
Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:48 pm
Pickering Red wrote:
Craig. You've nothing to apologise for mate. You give it to the dark side all you like.

For the record, I've yet to see a creative, scintillating and free flowing performance from those derty berdy curly turdies under Radford of the like that Cas produced last night against Leeds, we produced against Cas last year, Widnes produced against them last year and Leeds produced against us in the CC Final the year before with some help from Dixon.

Hull are functional, physical and dogged rather than exceptional. Let's see what injuries do to their results this year because there is a real lack of nous and quality further down the roster.


Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:13 pm
Can somebody direct me to the HULL KINGSTON ROVERS FORUM please!! fs

Re: Kelly watch

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:51 pm
Roggenrola wrote:
Can somebody direct me to the HULL KINGSTON ROVERS FORUM please!! fs


I know rovers fans have the tendency to be a little thick so I'll help you out. You are on the Rovers forum chief. :READING:
c}