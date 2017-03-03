WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kelly watch

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:07 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1093
Kelly adds that extra dynamic in attack that you have lacked in recent seasons. Assuming he brings consistency to his game, he avoids making too many errors, turns up in defence and stays injury free, you just might have got a better contributing replacement for Wanky Frankie the Tankie. Reasons to be optimistic, therefore.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:19 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5464
Location: east east hull
DGM wrote:
Hudds were pretty poor so it's difficult to read too much into the performance from Hull.

Kelly took his tries well & the pick up & pass for Tuimavave's try was great. Frankie might be right, he may have a decent year and poor next year, but we were told by Rovers fans the same about Watts and nearly 5 years on we're still waiting.

He's great to watch anyway, and certainly injects some much needed flair into what can be a pretty stale attack at times.

I always liked Watts and thought he would be a great player the problem was he got involved with a couple of players who were a bad influence
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 3:16 pm
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4868
DGM wrote:
Hudds were pretty poor so it's difficult to read too much into the performance from Hull.

Kelly took his tries well & the pick up & pass for Tuimavave's try was great. Frankie might be right, he may have a decent year and poor next year, but we were told by Rovers fans the same about Watts and nearly 5 years on we're still waiting.

He's great to watch anyway, and certainly injects some much needed flair into what can be a pretty stale attack at times.



You just have to take the rough with the smooth with him. He'll be outstanding one week and anonymous the next, just the nature of the beast. Maybe this being his last, last chance saloon he might hold his idiot tendency in check this time. Time will tell.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:11 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25321
craig hkr wrote:
Few ways to look at it.the fact leeds and Huddersfield had 9 out this early into season is unbelievable and no lessons learnt from last year it seems.?cant devalue hulls win without doing same to cas but having watched cas v rhinos cas were playing champagne rugby and I had tenner on Eden @7s with betfred happy days.Kelly is a maverick player in a team built on rigid turgid structure. Unfortunately it will not trouble the silverware this year .cas on paper gale aside (debatable) would hull fans swap any other player?



Fortunately it was silverware last year though. I'm sure most dobbins fans would love some of that rigid turgid structure rather than having to watch the likes of oldham week in, week out?

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:16 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25321
fun time frankie wrote:
I always liked Watts and thought he would be a great player the problem was he got involved with a couple of players who were a bad influence



There was an interview with watts on talksport the other week where he said that sandy didn't like him so rovers were hawking him around and he was about to sign for wakefield when we came in at the 11th hour and signed him instead. He's one of my favourite Hull players who is capable of the odd brain fart but also has some sublime skills which most front rowers don't. A 6 in a prop's body to coin a phrase.

I think that westerman moving on probably did watts some good plus he has a couple of kids now I think. Still only 26 so has plenty of years left in him

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:17 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25321
barham red wrote:
You just have to take the rough with the smooth with him. He'll be outstanding one week and anonymous the next, just the nature of the beast. Maybe this being his last, last chance saloon he might hold his idiot tendency in check this time. Time will tell.



I doubt it, he'll go off the rails at some point but in the meantime will win us some games we otherwise would lose. I also think his deficiencies will be better covered at Hull than they were rovers

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:15 pm
cravenpark1
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2495
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Kelly has gone so why on earth are we still talking about him :SILENCE: :SHOOT:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:42 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9682
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
DGM wrote:
but we were told by Rovers fans the same about Watts and nearly 5 years on we're still waiting.



In his first three seasons at Hull there was a fair bit of frustration from Hull fans and ample opportunity for us to nod along in knowing faux sympathy. Tbf, Jordan Cox would probably go well under Radford.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:56 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9682
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
cravenpark1 wrote:
Kelly has gone so why on earth are we still talking about him :SILENCE: :SHOOT:


Firstly blame the OP, Craig HKR.

Secondly, I think Hull fans are disgruntled that now they have something gloat about we've got ourselves relegated and are too self-absorbed to give them the attention they yearn. When ComeOnYouHull started his Challenge Cup thread, I genuinely didn't realise it was a troll until I saw the picture - it just read as an FYI. Yeah, we're in the championship, yeah Hull finally won at Wembley, draw is on Tuesday, now where's the thread about the Oldham game.

It's a bit of a sliding doors season for us - if we don't get back up this year... Well, my gut feeling is we might give it one more proper crack in 2018, but we might have missed our best chance and certainly by 2019 I'd expect a downscaling of ambition. Unless something major changes. This thread gives them a chance to remind us they still exist. Like we give a stuff about Albert Kelly right now!
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:26 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 413
It was a poke at abdull watch topic on their page.not unlike the radio fcside thread which was a mickey take of one started by TLJ. Seems to me fc fans have carte blanche to comment and besmirch Rovers on here.pardon me for giving a little back
