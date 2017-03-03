cravenpark1 wrote: Kelly has gone so why on earth are we still talking about him

might

Firstly blame the OP, Craig HKR.Secondly, I think Hull fans are disgruntled that now they have something gloat about we've got ourselves relegated and are too self-absorbed to give them the attention they yearn. When ComeOnYouHull started his Challenge Cup thread, I genuinely didn't realise it was a troll until I saw the picture - it just read as an FYI. Yeah, we're in the championship, yeah Hull finally won at Wembley, draw is on Tuesday, now where's the thread about the Oldham game.It's a bit of a sliding doors season for us - if we don't get back up this year... Well, my gut feeling is wegive it one more proper crack in 2018, but we might have missed our best chance and certainly by 2019 I'd expect a downscaling of ambition. Unless something major changes. This thread gives them a chance to remind us they still exist. Like we give a stuff about Albert Kelly right now!