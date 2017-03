fun time frankie wrote: I always liked Watts and thought he would be a great player the problem was he got involved with a couple of players who were a bad influence

There was an interview with watts on talksport the other week where he said that sandy didn't like him so rovers were hawking him around and he was about to sign for wakefield when we came in at the 11th hour and signed him instead. He's one of my favourite Hull players who is capable of the odd brain fart but also has some sublime skills which most front rowers don't. A 6 in a prop's body to coin a phrase.I think that westerman moving on probably did watts some good plus he has a couple of kids now I think. Still only 26 so has plenty of years left in him