DGM wrote: Hudds were pretty poor so it's difficult to read too much into the performance from Hull.



Kelly took his tries well & the pick up & pass for Tuimavave's try was great. Frankie might be right, he may have a decent year and poor next year, but we were told by Rovers fans the same about Watts and nearly 5 years on we're still waiting.



He's great to watch anyway, and certainly injects some much needed flair into what can be a pretty stale attack at times.

You just have to take the rough with the smooth with him. He'll be outstanding one week and anonymous the next, just the nature of the beast. Maybe this being his last, last chance saloon he might hold his idiot tendency in check this time. Time will tell.