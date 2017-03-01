Hudds were pretty poor so it's difficult to read too much into the performance from Hull.
Kelly took his tries well & the pick up & pass for Tuimavave's try was great. Frankie might be right, he may have a decent year and poor next year, but we were told by Rovers fans the same about Watts and nearly 5 years on we're still waiting.
He's great to watch anyway, and certainly injects some much needed flair into what can be a pretty stale attack at times.
