Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:39 am
Josh Mantellato has been named for Wyong Roos in the NSW cup this week.
That is his junior club.

Re: Kelly watch

Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:01 pm
A couple of tries for the former rovers favourite tonight :thumb:

Re: Kelly watch

Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:14 pm
Few ways to look at it.the fact leeds and Huddersfield had 9 out this early into season is unbelievable and no lessons learnt from last year it seems.?cant devalue hulls win without doing same to cas but having watched cas v rhinos cas were playing champagne rugby and I had tenner on Eden @7s with betfred happy days.Kelly is a maverick player in a team built on rigid turgid structure. Unfortunately it will not trouble the silverware this year .cas on paper gale aside (debatable) would hull fans swap any other player?

Re: Kelly watch

Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:42 am
craig hkr wrote:
Few ways to look at it.the fact leeds and Huddersfield had 9 out this early into season is unbelievable and no lessons learnt from last year it seems.?cant devalue hulls win without doing same to cas but having watched cas v rhinos cas were playing champagne rugby and I had tenner on Eden @7s with betfred happy days.Kelly is a maverick player in a team built on rigid turgid structure. Unfortunately it will not trouble the silverware this year .cas on paper gale aside (debatable) would hull fans swap any other player?


Can anybody decipher this for me? :?
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.

Re: Kelly watch

Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:41 am
Bal wrote:
Can anybody decipher this for me? :?


Yes, I have an all consuming hatred for Hull FC that effects every fibre of my being.

.....and I haven't come to terms that my team is in the championship.

Re: Kelly watch

Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:58 am
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
Yes, I have an all consuming hatred for Hull FC that effects every fibre of my being.

.....and I haven't come to terms that my team is in the championship.

Kelly did what Kelly does can be great or can be poor last night he was great if he's anything like he was at his previous clubs he should be great this season followed by a poor one but who knows
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
