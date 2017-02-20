WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kelly watch

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:21 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1653
Jake the Peg wrote:
loadsamoney robin is opening a tab for anyone who wants a drink plus he's ordered a fleet of limos to take everyone back to his super yacht afterwards. It dwarfs the pride of hull apparently



He's almost like Easthullfc fan or whatever his name was. He used to like telling us how much money he made at a caravan company.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:24 am
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 807
Kelly....last seen trying to count to 10. He's 2 weeks into the task and making progress.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:18 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 408
Hope Kelly doesn't give Patterson a ring before you play Leigh and give him your game plan .saying that it depends when Ellis gives Radford your game plan

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:32 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25287
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
He's almost like Easthullfc fan or whatever his name was. He used to like telling us how much money he made at a caravan company.


robin probably owns the caravan company (or maybe he lives in a caravan and tarmac's drives for a living?)

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:33 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25287
craig hkr wrote:
Hope Kelly doesn't give Patterson a ring before you play Leigh and give him your game plan .saying that it depends when Ellis gives Radford your game plan



I'm impressed we finally have a game plan. Progress

Re: Kelly watch

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:44 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1682
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Article on Tilse - mentions Hull KR a few times.
http://www.theherald.com.au/story/44928 ... se/?cs=310

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:19 am
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 807
roopy wrote:
Article on Tilse - mentions Hull KR a few times.
http://www.theherald.com.au/story/44928 ... se/?cs=310

All right Roopy!
Hope the knights go well this year. How come we have Sheens and you keep being given donkeys. How will Stones go at Huddersfield?
Gidley remains a class act.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:46 am
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1682
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
Burtons Forearm wrote:
All right Roopy!
Hope the knights go well this year. How come we have Sheens and you keep being given donkeys. How will Stones go at Huddersfield?
Gidley remains a class act.

Knights are still targeting 2018 onwards. They have the best group of 20/21/22 year olds possible, and have freed up 2 million of salary cap space for 2018. It's a bold plan, but it seems to be coming together.
Stone is a good man who knows his footy. He has never had a good squad to work with, but has always managed to get the most out of the squads he has had.
Gidley is a shadow of his former self, but he just doesn't know how to stop trying. He'll keep going till someone does the merciful thing and puts him down.

Re: Kelly watch

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:11 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 504
This must be one of the most banal threads ever.
c}