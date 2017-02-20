Burtons Forearm wrote: All right Roopy!

Hope the knights go well this year. How come we have Sheens and you keep being given donkeys. How will Stones go at Huddersfield?

Gidley remains a class act.

Knights are still targeting 2018 onwards. They have the best group of 20/21/22 year olds possible, and have freed up 2 million of salary cap space for 2018. It's a bold plan, but it seems to be coming together.Stone is a good man who knows his footy. He has never had a good squad to work with, but has always managed to get the most out of the squads he has had.Gidley is a shadow of his former self, but he just doesn't know how to stop trying. He'll keep going till someone does the merciful thing and puts him down.