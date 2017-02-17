|
Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22026
Location: London
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
You must be very naïve or deluded if you think Albo is on a paltry salary. Yes he may not be on the same as was with us (which was the highest earner), but will be on nothing less then £100k, he could earn the same or maybe more on a second tier contract in the NRL.
Id imagine he took a good chunk of Prickchards salary, who bear in mind was a marquee player.
You reckon a second tier contract in the NRL is $165,000 or more?
|
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:54 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1702
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
You must be very naïve or deluded if you think Albo is on a paltry salary. Yes he may not be on the same as was with us (which was the highest earner), but will be on nothing less then £100k, he could earn the same or maybe more on a second tier contract in the NRL.
Id imagine he took a good chunk of Prickchards salary, who bear in mind was a marquee player.
Surely all RL player salaries are paltry to you though big lad?
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 69
Location: East Hull
|
DGM wrote:
Surely all RL player salaries are paltry to you though big lad?
Bum bum! Bet your in a good mood, half term next week, you spending it with the grandparents, or is mummy taking you round a few museums
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 69
Location: East Hull
|
Sheldon wrote:
You reckon a second tier contract in the NRL is $165,000 or more?
Apologies I did mean au$. You would be surprised, from the stuff ive read in the Aussie press where salaries are more in the media. Big Dave Taylor is on a similar amount on the contract he just signed following a trial.
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:42 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 193
|
DGM wrote:
Surely all RL player salaries are paltry to you though big lad?
wheres your puppet tonight
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:30 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pmPosts:
11311Location:
Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
|
I lost track of who I was friends with and who I'd fallen out with last night, so I'll revert to disliking everyone.
|
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose
And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:40 pm
|
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3405
|
Campese was the the top paid player at rovers. I'm not gonna call him highest earner, because he cartainly didn't earn it.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 391
|
[*]
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
I lost track of who I was friends with and who I'd fallen out with last night, so I'll revert to disliking everyone.
Twas a roller coaster of a thread.end result is we all gonna have a pint of Guinness or some such swelly in Robins nest before Oldham game .DGM and Jake popping for a quick one but trev bums Janice can't make it as will be apoplectic with rage listening to humberside
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 391
|
Just watched leeds beat Leigh feel bit dirty in wanting leeds to win .odious turds in Leigh directors box.koukash and that twerp Beaumont and some random reject from colour me bad jumping around like retards. From watching all televised games so far either superleague seems bit down on quality or Castleford are head and shoulders above other teams ?yet to see wigan or the curly turds so still early days .as an aside looked at betting for dream team candidates this year and makes interesting reading.houghton aside no curlys in running according to bookies. Surprising?
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25269
|
craig hkr wrote:
[*]Twas a roller coaster of a thread.end result is we all gonna have a pint of Guinness or some such swelly in Robins nest before Oldham game .DGM and Jake popping for a quick one but trev bums Janice can't make it as will be apoplectic with rage listening to humberside
loadsamoney robin is opening a tab for anyone who wants a drink plus he's ordered a fleet of limos to take everyone back to his super yacht afterwards. It dwarfs the pride of hull apparently
|