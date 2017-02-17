|
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
You must be very naïve or deluded if you think Albo is on a paltry salary. Yes he may not be on the same as was with us (which was the highest earner), but will be on nothing less then £100k, he could earn the same or maybe more on a second tier contract in the NRL.
Id imagine he took a good chunk of Prickchards salary, who bear in mind was a marquee player.
You reckon a second tier contract in the NRL is $165,000 or more?
|
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:54 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
Surely all RL player salaries are paltry to you though big lad?
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:22 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
Surely all RL player salaries are paltry to you though big lad?
Bum bum! Bet your in a good mood, half term next week, you spending it with the grandparents, or is mummy taking you round a few museums
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:25 pm
|
|
Sheldon wrote:
You reckon a second tier contract in the NRL is $165,000 or more?
Apologies I did mean au$. You would be surprised, from the stuff ive read in the Aussie press where salaries are more in the media. Big Dave Taylor is on a similar amount on the contract he just signed following a trial.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:42 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
Surely all RL player salaries are paltry to you though big lad?
wheres your puppet tonight
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:30 pm
|
|
I lost track of who I was friends with and who I'd fallen out with last night, so I'll revert to disliking everyone.
|
