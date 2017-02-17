robinrovers10 wrote:

You must be very naïve or deluded if you think Albo is on a paltry salary. Yes he may not be on the same as was with us (which was the highest earner), but will be on nothing less then £100k, he could earn the same or maybe more on a second tier contract in the NRL.



Id imagine he took a good chunk of Prickchards salary, who bear in mind was a marquee player.