Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:18 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 389
Just a thread to see how our mercurial friend performs for the curly turds.im looking forward to watching him versus Catalans Dragons next week.wish him well this year

Re: Kelly watch

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:40 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25265
Did a great job for us before he even played a game :lol:

Re: Kelly watch

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:40 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5442
Location: east east hull
craig hkr wrote:
Just a thread to see how our mercurial friend performs for the curly turds.im looking forward to watching him versus Catalans Dragons next week.wish him well this year

He's banned
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Kelly watch

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:44 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 389
Thanks for 'heads ' up .Can't remember him ever being banned for us,apart from Peacocks decree? He's a real character

Re: Kelly watch

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:14 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25265
craig hkr wrote:
Thanks for 'heads ' up .Can't remember him ever being banned for us,apart from Peacocks decree? He's a real character



I believe it's because he actually did some rugby related stuff pre season instead of the humanitarian work he did at rovers

Re: Kelly watch

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:35 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 389
He's a great guy..I'm sure helping flood victims and orienteering last year under Chester has helped him in current employment.im sure he won't go walkabout or get stuck into the VB

Re: Kelly watch

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:03 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25265
craig hkr wrote:
He's a great guy..I'm sure helping flood victims and orienteering last year under Chester has helped him in current employment.im sure he won't go walkabout or get stuck into the VB



I don't think he can afford to with what we're paying him. He'll have a great season then go off the rails next year when we've upgraded his contract

Re: Kelly watch

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:40 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 389
Good angling Jake. 8 pages and various weird twists. Looking forward to next Thursday sky game. Fancy the french to wallop Leicester. Broughton or inu 1st try and win by 16

Re: Kelly watch

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:06 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25265
craig hkr wrote:
Good angling Jake. 8 pages and various weird twists. Looking forward to next Thursday sky game. Fancy the french to wallop Leicester. Broughton or inu 1st try and win by 16


leicester? Fan of the 15 man game now? You'll be advocating having a scrap at a rugby game next if your team loses and someone calls you nasty names

