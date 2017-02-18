HamsterChops wrote:
Plenty were after the deadline though!
Yeah the 'real' deadline is kick off in the first game - but don't tell everyone that
Seeing the Toulouse result surely emphasises that they are going to be a bit like Catalans - really hard to beat at home, and crap away from home...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, debaser, feebleweasel, HamsterChops, HiramC, Jimmy 4 Bradford, jockabull, Leythersteve, mystic eddie, Nelson, paulwalker71, Peregrine, ridlerbull, rossybull, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, tigertot, Wakeylad21 and 265 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|