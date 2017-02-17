Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams.....Toulouse by 14
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers......Rovers by 8
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ...... Fax by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos...... Broncos by 11
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR.....KR by 18
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls ......Bulls by 4
Bonus: How many tries ...9
