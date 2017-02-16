WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League Week 3

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:47 pm
SLPTom Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 35
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams ...... Toulouse + 26
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers ......Fev + 12
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ........Sheff +16
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos ........London +20
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR ......KR +24
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls .....Bull + 4

Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 9 - 5 Bulls 4 Lions

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:53 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27624
Location: MACS0647-JD
Toulouse vs Dewsbury - Toulouse by 32
Batley vs Featherstone - Fev by 6
Halifax vs Sheffield - Halifax by 8
Oldham vs London - London by 20
Rochdale vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 24
Swinton vs Bradford - Bulls by 12

Bonus 11
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:36 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 300
Location: Depends whose asking
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams = Tools by 34
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers = Draw
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles = Draw
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos = London by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR = KR by 6
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls = Bulls by 4

Bonus: 7

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:49 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7259
Toulouse vs Dewsbury - Toulouse by 18
Batley vs Featherstone - Fev by 8
Halifax vs Sheffield - Halifax by 12
Oldham vs London - London by 16
Rochdale vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 24
Swinton vs Bradford - Bulls by 12

Bonus 11
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:08 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14821
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams - Toulouse by 36
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 12
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles - Fax by 2
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos - Oldham by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 12
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls - Swinton by 12

Bonus 10
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:14 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2809
Toulouse vs Dewsbury - Toulouse by 40
Batley vs Featherstone - Batley by 8
Halifax vs Sheffield - Sheff by 10
Oldham vs London - London by 14
Rochdale vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 28
Swinton vs Bradford - Bulls by 2

Bonus 10

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:53 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4284
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams ........ Toulouse by 38
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers ......... Fev by 6
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ................................. Fax by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos ......... Oldham by 2
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR ............................. KR by 30
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls ........................ Swinton by 6

Bonus: 7 tries total, Swinton 4 Bradford 3
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, broadybull87, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, caslad75, childofthenorthern, colly226, dr_noangel, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, Gareth1984, HamsterChops, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, Johnbulls, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, tackler thommo, thefaxfanman, thepimp007, tikkabull and 373 guests

