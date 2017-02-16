|
Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 35
|
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams ...... Toulouse + 26
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers ......Fev + 12
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ........Sheff +16
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos ........London +20
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR ......KR +24
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls .....Bull + 4
Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 9 - 5 Bulls 4 Lions
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:53 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27624Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Toulouse vs Dewsbury - Toulouse by 32
Batley vs Featherstone - Fev by 6
Halifax vs Sheffield - Halifax by 8
Oldham vs London - London by 20
Rochdale vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 24
Swinton vs Bradford - Bulls by 12
Bonus 11
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:36 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 300
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams = Tools by 34
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers = Draw
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles = Draw
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos = London by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR = KR by 6
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls = Bulls by 4
Bonus: 7
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:49 pm
|
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7259
|
Toulouse vs Dewsbury - Toulouse by 18
Batley vs Featherstone - Fev by 8
Halifax vs Sheffield - Halifax by 12
Oldham vs London - London by 16
Rochdale vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 24
Swinton vs Bradford - Bulls by 12
Bonus 11
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14821
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams - Toulouse by 36
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers - Fev by 12
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles - Fax by 2
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos - Oldham by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 12
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls - Swinton by 12
Bonus 10
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2809
|
Toulouse vs Dewsbury - Toulouse by 40
Batley vs Featherstone - Batley by 8
Halifax vs Sheffield - Sheff by 10
Oldham vs London - London by 14
Rochdale vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 28
Swinton vs Bradford - Bulls by 2
Bonus 10
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:53 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4284
|
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams ........ Toulouse by 38
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers ......... Fev by 6
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ................................. Fax by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos ......... Oldham by 2
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR ............................. KR by 30
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls ........................ Swinton by 6
Bonus: 7 tries total, Swinton 4 Bradford 3
|
|