Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams ...... Toulouse + 26
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers ......Fev + 12
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ........Sheff +16
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos ........London +20
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR ......KR +24
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls .....Bull + 4
Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 9 - 5 Bulls 4 Lions
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers ......Fev + 12
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ........Sheff +16
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos ........London +20
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR ......KR +24
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls .....Bull + 4
Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 9 - 5 Bulls 4 Lions