Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams ...... Toulouse + 26

Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers ......Fev + 12

Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles ........Sheff +16

Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos ........London +20

Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR ......KR +24

Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls .....Bull + 4



Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 9 - 5 Bulls 4 Lions