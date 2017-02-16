Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams Toulouse by 24 Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 6 Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 12 Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos London by 10 Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR KR by 8 Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls Bradford by 4 Bonus: 5 tries total, Bradford 3, Swinton 2. Rose tinters on.

"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger