Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:09 pm
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2974
Location: Bradford
Here we go with week 3 guys

Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls

Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday?

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:28 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11088
Location: blackpool tower circus
Here are Charlie's Choices for the week end.
Toulouse by 34.
Batley by 4.
Sheff by 6
London by 4.
HKR. By 10
Swinton by 8.


Swinton to score 4 tries , Bulls to score 3 tries.

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:10 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 195
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams...Toulouse by 42
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers...batley by 8
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles .......halifax by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos....London by 6
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR.....hull or by 8
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls ...... swinton by 10

Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 12

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:50 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 131
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams. Toulouse by 24
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 16
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos London by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR Rovers by 10
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 6

Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 7 in total

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:31 pm
zapperbull
Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 812
Location: Silsden
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams...Toulouse by 30
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers...Batley by 4
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles .......Eagles by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos....London by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR.....Hull by 30
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls ...... Bulls by 6

Bonus.........7 tries
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:33 pm
Fr13daY
Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 326
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams - Toulouse by 24
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers - Batley by 2
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheffield by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos - London by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR - Hull by 2
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 2

Bonus 9
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Predictions League Week 3

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 3:28 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2782
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Dewsbury Rams - Toulouse by 28
Batley Bulldogs vs Featherstone Rovers - Batley by 8
Halifax vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheffield by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs London Broncos - London by 12
Rochdale Hornets vs Hull KR - Hull KR by 22
Swinton Lions vs Bradford Bulls - Bradford by 8

Bonus: How many tries (by either side) will be scored in the Bulls match on Sunday? 10 in total. 6 for Bulls, 4 for Swinton
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

