Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:00 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4937
Location: lowton
who's with me saying they should change the rules regarding touchdowns all this about having his pinky on it at grounding is rubbish . when scoring a try you should have the ball in two hands when grounded when i thought kids we learned them to put the ball down with two hands , then they see that rubbish . it's wrong also play the ball you should play it with your foot not roll through the legs going to throw my coaching badge away as it's useless with these rules
Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:42 pm
propforward 2338
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 412
who's with me saying they should change the rules regarding touchdowns all this about having his pinky on it at grounding is rubbish . when scoring a try you should have the ball in two hands when grounded when i thought kids we learned them to put the ball down with two hands , then they see that rubbish . it's wrong also play the ball you should play it with your foot not roll through the legs going to throw my coaching badge away as it's useless with these rules

all of your comments true and its time ball were put in centre of the scrum not at loose forwards feet or get rid of scrums altogether

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:15 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4937
Location: lowton
all of your comments true and its time ball were put in centre of the scrum not at loose forwards feet or get rid of scrums altogether



Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:50 pm
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15772
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
We need to bring back 5m also, 10 mins wasted setting the scrums and slow ptb is best on overly watered pitches and a proper ball

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:20 pm
frank1
Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 380
I think the 10 metre rule is good and what's wrong with our ball Mo ? :)

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:58 pm
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15772
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Must be proper leather with laces and can maim on cold days

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:49 pm
frank1
Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 380
OK so you are convinced we have ball trouble.

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:38 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2813
The grounding with pinkies is pathetic,ball should be in control in the hand or under the arm when grounded.The amount of times you see a ball bounced on grounding and T.R.Y awarded is comical.

Scrums are not contested anymore,so strategies with players are built around that now.

The same with playing the ball with your foot,the marker can't strike for the ball anymore so I dont see an issue with it not touching the foot as long as the player is up on both feet before they play it.

I think the obvious crack down on players stepping off the mark at the PTB,will improve that area.
Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:39 am
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4937
Location: lowton
The grounding with pinkies is pathetic,ball should be in control in the hand or under the arm when grounded.The amount of times you see a ball bounced on grounding and T.R.Y awarded is comical.

Scrums are not contested anymore,so strategies with players are built around that now.

The same with playing the ball with your foot,the marker can't strike for the ball anymore so I dont see an issue with it not touching the foot as long as the player is up on both feet before they play it.

I think the obvious crack down on players stepping off the mark at the PTB,will improve that area.


i would love to see contested scrums return it would bring the game alive not seen a real hooker since raz harris from leigh miners finished playing would also bring a bit of biff back
