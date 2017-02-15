who's with me saying they should change the rules regarding touchdowns all this about having his pinky on it at grounding is rubbish . when scoring a try you should have the ball in two hands when grounded when i thought kids we learned them to put the ball down with two hands , then they see that rubbish . it's wrong also play the ball you should play it with your foot not roll through the legs going to throw my coaching badge away as it's useless with these rules

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.