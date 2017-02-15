WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:49 pm
RugbyDiss

Joined: Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:50 pm
Posts: 1
Hello, I am writing my university dissertation on the introduction of North American rugby league in the English game..

I have a survey link below, and I would appreciate it if anyone would take a couple of minutes out of their time to fill it in please. It is just a series of Yes or No answers and will take no longer than a couple of minutes to complete - it is completely anonymous.

Thanks in advance.

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KMSZC38

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:27 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12151
It might be worth you doing your research first. The RFL aren't giving money to Toronto, and Toronto are even financing flights for opposition teams. The questionnaire reads like you have a bit of an agenda against them.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:53 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14819
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Should there be a question "How many flat caps do you own?"
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:21 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4424
Location: Outside your remit
Yeah that Question 9 is a bit of a stinker - Toronto are entirely self funded
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:46 pm
jakeyg95
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 245
Should we take the last question literally? Not sure I can see any team playing in English rugby league "forever".

The question of whether we'd rather see Batley in Super League is also completely pointless since Batley themselves don't even want to be in Super League.

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:38 pm
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12681
Location: Ossett
That's an absolute stinker - you're either a WUM, or you'll spectacularly fail your degree.

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:49 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3990
Location: Carcassonne, France
These questions are weird because Toronto is entirely self funded and because Batley will never have the funding nor the players to become a Super League club.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:34 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 290
Location: derbyshire
Clicked on it, saw the daft questions, clicked back off it. Sorry, but I don't think it's a genuine questionnaire for a uni dissertation. If it is, I would delete it if I were you, go and do a little more research then re list it with correctly worded questions

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:49 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1685
That questionnaire is a shocker. Full of loaded questions without any proper research undertaken it seems.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Uni Dissertation

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:30 am
jimlav
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 3:37 pm
Posts: 684
Cannot in good faith fill that out.

Would I rather see Toronto in super league over Batley? What sort of question is that. I literally cannot give a yes or no to that, I want to most deserving clubs in Super League. I want a meritocracy.

I wrote my dissertation on the economic impact of successful sporting clubs to small towns. You cannot go into it with preconceived idea's. Let the research take you where it takes you.

Maybe try speaking to someone from Toronto over the internet to get the opposing view. I wouldn't think it would be too difficult to schedule a 30 min chat with someone from the club over Skype for this cause.

But most of all, do not ask leading questions in your data collection. Your lecturer will take one look at it and discard it into the pile of rubbish the failing students hand it.
FlexWheeler wrote:
The extent of his coaching is ''BASH EM, JUST F*CKING BASH EM. HE'S LOW ON CONFIDENCE, BASH HIM''

He's a limited coach that won't last long term.

....
rubber duckie wrote:
That would make Wigan strong favourites then. With Ratchford at FB and Patton with Cronk in the halves, I think we'll do very well without Sam.

