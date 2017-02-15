Cannot in good faith fill that out.



Would I rather see Toronto in super league over Batley? What sort of question is that. I literally cannot give a yes or no to that, I want to most deserving clubs in Super League. I want a meritocracy.



I wrote my dissertation on the economic impact of successful sporting clubs to small towns. You cannot go into it with preconceived idea's. Let the research take you where it takes you.



Maybe try speaking to someone from Toronto over the internet to get the opposing view. I wouldn't think it would be too difficult to schedule a 30 min chat with someone from the club over Skype for this cause.



But most of all, do not ask leading questions in your data collection. Your lecturer will take one look at it and discard it into the pile of rubbish the failing students hand it.