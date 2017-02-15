|
Hello, I am writing my university dissertation on the introduction of North American rugby league in the English game..
I have a survey link below, and I would appreciate it if anyone would take a couple of minutes out of their time to fill it in please. It is just a series of Yes or No answers and will take no longer than a couple of minutes to complete - it is completely anonymous.
Thanks in advance.https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KMSZC38
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:27 pm
It might be worth you doing your research first. The RFL aren't giving money to Toronto, and Toronto are even financing flights for opposition teams. The questionnaire reads like you have a bit of an agenda against them.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:53 pm
Should there be a question "How many flat caps do you own?"
Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:21 pm
Yeah that Question 9 is a bit of a stinker - Toronto are entirely self funded
Wed Feb 15, 2017 5:46 pm
Should we take the last question literally? Not sure I can see any team playing in English rugby league "forever".
The question of whether we'd rather see Batley in Super League is also completely pointless since Batley themselves don't even want to be in Super League.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:38 pm
That's an absolute stinker - you're either a WUM, or you'll spectacularly fail your degree.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:49 pm
These questions are weird because Toronto is entirely self funded and because Batley will never have the funding nor the players to become a Super League club.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:34 pm
Clicked on it, saw the daft questions, clicked back off it. Sorry, but I don't think it's a genuine questionnaire for a uni dissertation. If it is, I would delete it if I were you, go and do a little more research then re list it with correctly worded questions
DGM
Free-scoring winger
That questionnaire is a shocker. Full of loaded questions without any proper research undertaken it seems.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:30 am
Cannot in good faith fill that out.
Would I rather see Toronto in super league over Batley? What sort of question is that. I literally cannot give a yes or no to that, I want to most deserving clubs in Super League. I want a meritocracy.
I wrote my dissertation on the economic impact of successful sporting clubs to small towns. You cannot go into it with preconceived idea's. Let the research take you where it takes you.
Maybe try speaking to someone from Toronto over the internet to get the opposing view. I wouldn't think it would be too difficult to schedule a 30 min chat with someone from the club over Skype for this cause.
But most of all, do not ask leading questions in your data collection. Your lecturer will take one look at it and discard it into the pile of rubbish the failing students hand it.
