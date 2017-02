ColD wrote: Indeed, however my estimation has gone up significantly after tonight. Unless I missed something he did 80 mins, tackled pretty well and covered out wide. Didn't do much in attack admittedly but thought he did a good job

I am glad it's not just me. The lad has a good engine on him, plays the full 80 mins and works tirelessly in defence. 35 tackles last night.We were all dissapointed we did not win at the death, Vea tried desperately to get the ball away. It was a top draw excellent tackle from keinhurst. He won Leeds the match. Vea was as gutted as us all.