Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:48 pm
Terrible desipline,terrible errors with the ball.Yet we should have won.
Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:57 pm
After tonight, I think we will be ok. But Mr Vea should not be considered for the game with Saints. I could make more yards and tackle harder and I'm 12 stone mickey wet through

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:58 pm
P*ss not Mickey

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:07 pm
KING OF LEIGH wrote:
After tonight, I think we will be ok. But Mr Vea should not be considered for the game with Saints. I could make more yards and tackle harder and I'm 12 stone mickey wet through



It beggar's belief how he got selected after last week.
Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:12 pm
Cokey wrote:
It beggar's belief how he got selected after last week.


Indeed, however my estimation has gone up significantly after tonight. Unless I missed something he did 80 mins, tackled pretty well and covered out wide. Didn't do much in attack admittedly but thought he did a good job
Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:23 pm
ColD wrote:
Indeed, however my estimation has gone up significantly after tonight. Unless I missed something he did 80 mins, tackled pretty well and covered out wide. Didn't do much in attack admittedly but thought he did a good job

Didn't realise he played the full 80.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:35 pm
I was one of the Vea critics last week but I thought he did Ok tonight, he did play the full 80, so all credit to the guy, we played very well and could easily have won the game , I was convinced Willie Tonga was going to score, I'm realist but I think we will win a few home games ,we need Mickey Higham back, though I thought Pellisier had a blinder.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:49 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
I was one of the Vea critics last week but I thought he did Ok tonight, he did play the full 80, so all credit to the guy, we played very well and could easily have won the game , I was convinced Willie Tonga was going to score, I'm realist but I think we will win a few home games ,we need Mickey Higham back, though I thought Pellisier had a blinder.


Ian, he's not good enough at this level,and all he had to do at the end was pass the ball to two waiting players, and bravo,we win.
Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:52 pm
Vea never breaks a tackle imo (You can check by watching Centurions TV ).

He is never the first one to tackle an opposition player either see previous paragraph for confirmation.

Am astonished our coaching staff have not noticed.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 12:50 am
frank1 wrote:
Vea never breaks a tackle imo (You can check by watching Centurions TV ).

He is never the first one to tackle an opposition player either see previous paragraph for confirmation.

Am astonished our coaching staff have not noticed.


According to Skys stats,he topped the tackling for Leigh with 19 in the first half.
