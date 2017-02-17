|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2831
|
Terrible desipline,terrible errors with the ball.Yet we should have won.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:57 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 05, 2015 10:22 pm
Posts: 22
|
After tonight, I think we will be ok. But Mr Vea should not be considered for the game with Saints. I could make more yards and tackle harder and I'm 12 stone mickey wet through
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 05, 2015 10:22 pm
Posts: 22
|
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:07 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2090
Location: LEYTH
|
KING OF LEIGH wrote:
After tonight, I think we will be ok. But Mr Vea should not be considered for the game with Saints. I could make more yards and tackle harder and I'm 12 stone mickey wet through
It beggar's belief how he got selected after last week.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:12 pm
|
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4970
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
Cokey wrote:
It beggar's belief how he got selected after last week.
Indeed, however my estimation has gone up significantly after tonight. Unless I missed something he did 80 mins, tackled pretty well and covered out wide. Didn't do much in attack admittedly but thought he did a good job
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 05, 2015 10:22 pm
Posts: 22
|
ColD wrote:
Indeed, however my estimation has gone up significantly after tonight. Unless I missed something he did 80 mins, tackled pretty well and covered out wide. Didn't do much in attack admittedly but thought he did a good job
Didn't realise he played the full 80.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:35 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11091
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
I was one of the Vea critics last week but I thought he did Ok tonight, he did play the full 80, so all credit to the guy, we played very well and could easily have won the game , I was convinced Willie Tonga was going to score, I'm realist but I think we will win a few home games ,we need Mickey Higham back, though I thought Pellisier had a blinder.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:49 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2090
Location: LEYTH
|
charlie caroli wrote:
I was one of the Vea critics last week but I thought he did Ok tonight, he did play the full 80, so all credit to the guy, we played very well and could easily have won the game , I was convinced Willie Tonga was going to score, I'm realist but I think we will win a few home games ,we need Mickey Higham back, though I thought Pellisier had a blinder.
Ian, he's not good enough at this level,and all he had to do at the end was pass the ball to two waiting players, and bravo,we win.
|
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:52 pm
|
frank1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 388
|
Vea never breaks a tackle imo (You can check by watching Centurions TV ).
He is never the first one to tackle an opposition player either see previous paragraph for confirmation.
Am astonished our coaching staff have not noticed.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Chesterrhino, frank1, glow, Hessle Roader, JENKY, KING OF LEIGH, Markypants, Mookachaka, nottinghamtiger, Nozzy, Peter Kay, Pieman, reffy, salfordfan, The Horses Mouth, wakeytrin and 297 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|