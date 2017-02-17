Pelissier stood out, Brown, Dawson, Tonga. Reynolds OK and Acton & Marie went very well.



People were saying we would have won if Riddy was on to convert but I don't think so.



Tickle had a mare and the least said about Vea the better.



Leeds seem to lose all structure when Burrow went off, that they didn't score against is when we had 12 and only 2 in the second half I don't see as reflecting well on us as just how average them (and us) actually are.



Just an error strewn game, its not as if the conditions were difficult.



I'm not bothered by the loss result wise, it seems we've racked up more injuries, which are hopefully just knocks.