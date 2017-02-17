WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Leeds

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions 19 man squad v Leeds

 
Post a reply

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 8:55 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2331
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Our right side edge is giving easy yards away again. Vea and Higson seem the weak links on that side. Hopefully the coach addresses this at ht.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:00 pm
propforward 2338 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 416
mr. chairman wrote:
brown looking class tonight but we miss micky higham

he is looking very good ,but burrows running game from the rucks.Hanson once again walking back not even looking at the play

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:54 pm
propforward 2338 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 416
propforward 2338 wrote:
he is looking very good ,but burrows running game from the rucks.Hanson once again walking back not even looking at the play

great effort we used tackle harder in tick an pass then vea does

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:02 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 106
propforward 2338 wrote:
great effort we used tackle harder in tick an pass then vea does

Agree. Replace with Stewart and higham back for Hampshire and that would be a competitive 17. A place for James Green if possible.

What a terrible commentary on Sky. The ghost of Eddie Waring was running it.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2086
Location: LEYTH
Congratulations to Vea once again. NOT
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:10 pm
KING OF LEIGH Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 05, 2015 10:22 pm
Posts: 17
Vea needs to be dropped IMHO. Happy tonight even though we lost. Tonga showed some quality, Brown was very good. Pelissier and Higham for me, Ben Reynolds deserves his place just a little rusty. Acton did well apart from the brain fart. Good effort tonight. Only downside for me was Vea. Don't want to be harsh on the lad, but I don't know what he adds to the team.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:13 pm
propforward 2338 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 416
KING OF LEIGH wrote:
Vea needs to be dropped IMHO. Happy tonight even though we lost. Tonga showed some quality, Brown was very good. Pelissier and Higham for me, Ben Reynolds deserves his place just a little rusty. Acton did well apart from the brain fart. Good effort tonight. Only downside for me was Vea. Don't want to be harsh on the lad, but I don't know what he adds to the team.

Nothing ,missed hock inter change

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:23 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4955
Location: lowton
propforward 2338 wrote:
Nothing ,missed hock inter change


vea i have said before was a bad signing get shut , reynolds played very well , we have to stop giving penalties away acton did some good stuff but brown was by far the mom pellisier obviously does not speak english . send him westleyth high school to mrs lawson class mcdermott will get the push but extend jukes's contract
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:29 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2086
Location: LEYTH
mr. chairman wrote:
vea i have said before was a bad signing get shut
 , reynolds played very well , we have to stop giving penalties away acton did some good stuff but brown was by far the mom pellisier obviously does not speak english . send him westleyth high school to mrs lawson class mcdermott will get the push but extend jukes's contract


Couldn't agree more. Cost us a probable win there at the end.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:37 pm
Deeeekos Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 8:27 pm
Posts: 110
Pelissier stood out, Brown, Dawson, Tonga. Reynolds OK and Acton & Marie went very well.

People were saying we would have won if Riddy was on to convert but I don't think so.

Tickle had a mare and the least said about Vea the better.

Leeds seem to lose all structure when Burrow went off, that they didn't score against is when we had 12 and only 2 in the second half I don't see as reflecting well on us as just how average them (and us) actually are.

Just an error strewn game, its not as if the conditions were difficult.

I'm not bothered by the loss result wise, it seems we've racked up more injuries, which are hopefully just knocks.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ANTWERP RED, Bent&Bongser, Bullseye, captaincaveman, gunners guns13, Halifax1989, Hessle Roader, HOOF HEARTED, JackDiggle, Jukesays, JWarriors, LES DIABLES ROUGE, mish, Moe syslak, propforward 2338, Rotherham Fev Fan, ScottyWire, Trinity_13, Tron and 295 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,6361,80775,7684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
14-17
LEEDS
TV  
...full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  