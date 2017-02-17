|
Our right side edge is giving easy yards away again. Vea and Higson seem the weak links on that side. Hopefully the coach addresses this at ht.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:00 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
brown looking class tonight but we miss micky higham
he is looking very good ,but burrows running game from the rucks.Hanson once again walking back not even looking at the play
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:54 pm
propforward 2338 wrote:
he is looking very good ,but burrows running game from the rucks.Hanson once again walking back not even looking at the play
great effort we used tackle harder in tick an pass then vea does
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:02 pm
propforward 2338 wrote:
great effort we used tackle harder in tick an pass then vea does
Agree. Replace with Stewart and higham back for Hampshire and that would be a competitive 17. A place for James Green if possible.
What a terrible commentary on Sky. The ghost of Eddie Waring was running it.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:10 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Congratulations to Vea once again. NOT
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:10 pm
Vea needs to be dropped IMHO. Happy tonight even though we lost. Tonga showed some quality, Brown was very good. Pelissier and Higham for me, Ben Reynolds deserves his place just a little rusty. Acton did well apart from the brain fart. Good effort tonight. Only downside for me was Vea. Don't want to be harsh on the lad, but I don't know what he adds to the team.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:13 pm
KING OF LEIGH wrote:
Vea needs to be dropped IMHO. Happy tonight even though we lost. Tonga showed some quality, Brown was very good. Pelissier and Higham for me, Ben Reynolds deserves his place just a little rusty. Acton did well apart from the brain fart. Good effort tonight. Only downside for me was Vea. Don't want to be harsh on the lad, but I don't know what he adds to the team.
Nothing ,missed hock inter change
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:23 pm
propforward 2338 wrote:
Nothing ,missed hock inter change
vea i have said before was a bad signing get shut , reynolds played very well , we have to stop giving penalties away acton did some good stuff but brown was by far the mom pellisier obviously does not speak english . send him westleyth high school to mrs lawson class mcdermott will get the push but extend jukes's contract
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:29 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
mr. chairman wrote:
vea i have said before was a bad signing get shut
, reynolds played very well , we have to stop giving penalties away acton did some good stuff but brown was by far the mom pellisier obviously does not speak english . send him westleyth high school to mrs lawson class mcdermott will get the push but extend jukes's contract
Couldn't agree more. Cost us a probable win there at the end.
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:37 pm
Pelissier stood out, Brown, Dawson, Tonga. Reynolds OK and Acton & Marie went very well.
People were saying we would have won if Riddy was on to convert but I don't think so.
Tickle had a mare and the least said about Vea the better.
Leeds seem to lose all structure when Burrow went off, that they didn't score against is when we had 12 and only 2 in the second half I don't see as reflecting well on us as just how average them (and us) actually are.
Just an error strewn game, its not as if the conditions were difficult.
I'm not bothered by the loss result wise, it seems we've racked up more injuries, which are hopefully just knocks.
