WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Leeds

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions 19 man squad v Leeds

 
Post a reply

19 man squad v Leeds

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:44 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2075
Location: LEYTH
Image
Last edited by Cokey on Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:16 pm, edited 2 times in total.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: !9 man squad v Leeds

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:52 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 569
No Riddy
http://www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

Michael_Ward wrote:
Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:16 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 380
Well which 2 would you leave out ?

I think we have a good pack there but for me Reynolds stand off Brown fullback. Rocky and Higson on the wings.

We have to have pace in the backs for this one imo

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:20 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11088
Location: blackpool tower circus
frank1 wrote:
Well which 2 would you leave out ?

I think we have a good pack there but for me Reynolds stand off Brown fullback. Rocky and Higson on the wings.

We have to have pace in the backs for this one imo

My 2 to miss out would be Vea,and Reynolds , as I would like to see Hampshire given a go at 6 , but I'm told Hampshire will be the one to miss out.Charlie knows. :wink:

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:24 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2075
Location: LEYTH
frank1 wrote:
Well which 2 would you leave out ?

I think we have a good pack there but for me Reynolds stand off Brown fullback. Rocky and Higson on the wings.

We have to have pace in the backs for this one imo



Frank, I will go with that. If any of our halfbacks or fullback takes a knock,Rocky can cover.

My 2 to miss out is Vea and Dawson.Hokey Cokey knows. :wink:
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:59 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3757
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
Our threequarters need to up their game against this Leeds four:- Briscoe, Watkins, Moon & Hall.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:01 am
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1321
reffy wrote:
Our threequarters need to up their game against this Leeds four:- Briscoe, Watkins, Moon & Hall.

Spot on, those four have pace a skills to burn.

Re: 19 man squad v Leeds

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:32 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2812
Leeds will throw it out there.They look a little light up the middle though.Big bench from Leigh looks on the cards.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, joanne callotte, kirkhall, Nothus, propforward 2338 and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,25470575,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  