Biggest shock at Bongser Towers is somebody called Alexandra Lowe kicking off at 6. Never heard of her or the guy with the username Neville 42. College student and tribute band. Wow! We really are in the promised land. Still the young sop surely can't be as cringeworthy as Aled Jones at the CC final last year! Bongser would rather hear the Northstandonian Massed Choir usher in the SL's return to LSV.
I think it's great that the club (or lsv) are looking at more that 80 minutes of rugby.
