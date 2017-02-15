I think we need to ring the changes, the performance was unacceptable.
- Ridyard isn't fit and didn't get into the game
- Hampshire should be dropped he had a shocker
- Weston isn't fit and needs to be sent to Sheffield
- Stewart didn't really impact on the game
- Hood did ok, he'll be hungry after dropping him
- I'm surprised Green got dropped as he had a good game
We have a decent squad now, we need players fighting for positions to get the best out of them! When you concede by over 40 points the changes are needed, well done Jukesy!