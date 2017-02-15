WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jason Demetriou

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Jason Demetriou

 
Post a reply

Jason Demetriou

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:35 am
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 718
Location: Wakefield
Good to see him back in the country as Brisbane Bronco's assistant coach. Knew that lad would go far :CLAP:

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:06 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5760
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Will his Dad be at the Ale and Rugby night?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:05 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17695
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Will his Dad be at the Ale and Rugby night?
no idea but Jason asked to reserve 10 tickets
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:28 am
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 413
snowie wrote:
no idea but Jason asked to reserve 10 tickets


Bronco's players coming to see what the oldest ground in Rugby League looks like?!?

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:03 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8965
Location: wakefield
Legend.....
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 3:34 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2911
PopTart wrote:
Legend.....

Don't start that again Pop, :CURTAIN:

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:39 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8965
Location: wakefield
Couldn't resist sorry :)
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:57 pm
cosmicat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 482
Legend !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 6:31 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2911
snowie wrote:
no idea but Jason asked to reserve 10 tickets

Will there be any snap on tonight Snowie.

Re: Jason Demetriou

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:50 am
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17695
Big lads mate wrote:
Will there be any snap on tonight Snowie.
sorry I didn't pick up the message, hope you enjoyed it pal
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Deeencee, imwakefieldtillidie, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,521,7311,22975,7684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  