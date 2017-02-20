It was a pleasure to watch Kevin Brown's passing game. First and foremost he is able to pass, his pass timing and choice of who to pass to was spot on. Conversely, Atkins, Evans and Russell are unable to achieve any of the above. Wire blew two clear try opportunities, Russell had a 2 on I with Savellio inside him and held on and Evans had a similar situation and blew it. How many times have we seen Atkins pass into the crowd. It just beggars belief that at Super League level our back line and centres in particular have such limitations.