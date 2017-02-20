|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3194
Location: Northamptonshire
|
Ron wrote:
Like I said earlier, I think Gidley should stay fullback because of how poor Evans is at centre, and Ratchford would be a massive upgrade.
However despite him looking assured under the high ball against Brisbane, I am not sure how he will perform over an entire season.
In modern Rugby League having a fullback who is quick and elusive or can break a tackle is a huge benefit, because it gives a great platform for the forwards to start a set. I can't think of many if any top teams who have a small and slow fullback at the moment...
And I questioned his decision making a lot of last season, because he seemed to run when he should pass, this was highlighted in the GF and is not something I would have ever accused Hodgson of. So I am not sure how great he would be in an attacking sense, he didn't do much against Brisbane except the quick hands which led to Russell's try.
I don't really see the comparison with Hodgson, yes they both lack pace but I think Hodgson was far better at linking up play and key decision making.
I personally think Ratchford would be a better fullback if he played there every week, but like I said, we need him at centre.
At the very least Evans is a superb defensive centre so it's a bit much to call him 'poor'. You also seem to be seriously suggesting that a man who played 15 seasons of NRL at fullback isn't good enough to play fullback for Warrington? And, ' he didn't do much against Brisbane
': were you at the same game I was?
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 35
Location: Around Gordon Tallis' Jock Strap
|
I think the key here would be to utilise Johnson at fullback to cover for Gidley, Let's face it he probably shouldn't be playing week in week out although I'm sure he'd like to. We need our best 17 on the field when it comes to the business end of the season.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:48 pm
|
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 560
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
At the very least Evans is a superb defensive centre so it's a bit much to call him 'poor'. You also seem to be seriously suggesting that a man who played 15 seasons of NRL at fullback isn't good enough to play fullback for Warrington? And, ' he didn't do much against Brisbane': were you at the same game I was?
Evans is not a superb defensive centre, that is a myth... he doesn't have the rugby intelligence required to be a great defensive centre. He is strong and fast, so if someone runs straight at him he will tackle them, but he missed a lot of tackles last season because he struggles to make decisions with things like numbering up or when players are running good lines.
Gidley is nearly 35, I am not basing my current judgement on how well or otherwise he played in the NRL... he hasn't been good enough to be a starting nrl fullback for quite a few years.. and yes in attack he didn't do much against Brisbane.
Just because we won the game, doesn't mean everyone was brilliant.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:00 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1072
|
Ron wrote:
and yes in attack he didn't do much against Brisbane.
Ran into the right channel every time and joined every set as a third pivot with no wayward passes. Assisted Russell for a Try.
Ron wrote:
Just because we won the game, doesn't mean everyone was brilliant.
We completed 100% of our sets in the first half. So yeah... Everyone was Fluffing brilliant.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 560
|
moving on... wrote:
Ran into the right channel every time and joined every set as a third pivot with no wayward passes. Assisted Russell for a Try.
We completed 100% of our sets in the first half. So yeah... Everyone was Fluffing brilliant.
Ok and I thought Gidley should have passed on quite a few occasions but didn't... and he never got us on the front foot or made enough metres returning the ball. But we all have our opinions.
But we have a severe lack of options at fullback, so hopefully his ball handling and decision making near the line improves.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 5:13 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3194
Location: Northamptonshire
|
Ron wrote:
Evans is not a superb defensive centre, that is a myth... he doesn't have the rugby intelligence required to be a great defensive centre. He is strong and fast, so if someone runs straight at him he will tackle them, but he missed a lot of tackles last season because he struggles to make decisions with things like numbering up or when players are running good lines.
Gidley is nearly 35, I am not basing my current judgement on how well or otherwise he played in the NRL... he hasn't been good enough to be a starting nrl fullback for quite a few years.. and yes in attack he didn't do much against Brisbane.
Just because we won the game, doesn't mean everyone was brilliant.
Sorry, I don't deal in myths. Evans is our best defensive centre since Allan 'the clamp' Bateman. Gidley was starting fullback for an NRL team in 2015 - less than two years ago.
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Ron
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon May 02, 2011 7:41 pm
Posts: 560
|
Asgardian13 wrote:
Sorry, I don't deal in myths. Evans is our best defensive centre since Allan 'the clamp' Bateman. Gidley was starting fullback for an NRL team in 2015 - less than two years ago.
Yes and he wasn't good enough, he got constantly moved around positions, you're speaking like he played 20 games a season at fullback, he wasn't even newcastle regular fullback, Darius Boyd was from 2012 onwards... go on an nrl forum and ask Newcastle fans. Better yet read through this 20 page thread about him in 2014 where they basically say he is finished, and doesn't justify a position in the team http://forums.leagueunlimited.com/threa ... ey.432859/
. Like I said, he hasn't been an NRL standard fullback for a long time, like Evans isn't good enough to be centre in a good sl team.
And Evans our best defensive centre in 25 years?
You listen to Stevo too much, who seen a couple of decent tackles and decided to label him as a monster in defence. Like I said, he is a decent tackler if you run straight at him... any player or ball movement and he is struggling. I would take Atkins over Evans in defence every day of the week, at least he hits hard whilst missing tackles.
Ill help you out a bit in the comparison.. Atkins made 413 tackles last season and missed 27. Rhys "best tackler since sliced bread" Evans made 375 tackles and missed 41.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Les Norton, Melph, Ron, Smiffy27, steadygetyerboots-on, threepennystander, Uncle Rico, wireone and 255 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|