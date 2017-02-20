Ron wrote:

Like I said earlier, I think Gidley should stay fullback because of how poor Evans is at centre , and Ratchford would be a massive upgrade.



However despite him looking assured under the high ball against Brisbane, I am not sure how he will perform over an entire season.

In modern Rugby League having a fullback who is quick and elusive or can break a tackle is a huge benefit, because it gives a great platform for the forwards to start a set. I can't think of many if any top teams who have a small and slow fullback at the moment...



And I questioned his decision making a lot of last season, because he seemed to run when he should pass, this was highlighted in the GF and is not something I would have ever accused Hodgson of. So I am not sure how great he would be in an attacking sense, he didn't do much against Brisbane except the quick hands which led to Russell's try.



I don't really see the comparison with Hodgson, yes they both lack pace but I think Hodgson was far better at linking up play and key decision making.



I personally think Ratchford would be a better fullback if he played there every week, but like I said, we need him at centre.