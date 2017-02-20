moving on... wrote: Amazing what happens really when you play a full back at fullback, a Stand-off at Stand-Off and a Scrum Half at Scrum Half isn't it.



Saturday was the most Clinical, professional performance I have seen for a long, long time. The exact right amount of structured Rugby mixed with off the cuff flair. A pleasure to watch and almost impossible to cope with. And it all came down to the spine of the team playing off an aggressive pack. 1,6,7 & 9 were able to play however they wanted. Gidley showed us exactly how a Fullback should operate. Always in the right position to gather a kick, safe as houses, ran into a channel and linked in as a 3rd Pivot. Him at fullback is what we've missed since Hodgeson. Keep him there for the rest of the season.



If Brown can stay fit and play every game as he did on Saturday night I will hold my hands up and take everything back. I'm man enough to admit when I'm wrong. Credit where it's due.

You will get accused of talking to much sense.You have hit the nail on the head. Play them in their natural positions and look at the results. I turned to my dad after about 15 mins with a big grin on my face and said " We have a half back". I was another who was sceptical about Kev Brown coming to us at his age, however how wrong I and many on this board were. He has so much time to see what is in front of him. The centres were basically able to exploit holes in the defence or go around their marker due to the vision and timing of a Brown pass. Kurt Gidley was assured at full back which i am sure gave confidence to the rest of the team. It also gives a team confidence that the intensity will not drop from the Prop forward battery after 20 minutes or so.