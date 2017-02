I would stick Ratchford in the centre instead of Evans... you cannot have a passenger playing at centre and expect to win in big games when the defence goes up another notch in intensity.



Evans just does absolutely nothing in attack, he doesn't know when to pass or when to run... he must have just been bigger and faster than everyone else as a kid, and just cannot fathom what to do when he cannot just run over or around people.



So that would mean Gidley at fullback, Brown and Patton in the halves with Russell on the wing.