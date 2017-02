Yes but is not a game for whole sale change.

We have TS still seamingly unsure of what the starting team is...



We're completely exposed in the quarters....and for how may seasons!

If I were forced to make a change now, it would be only to move Hughes into a centre position, but this could have been forseen during preseason.

I'm 100% not a fan of Russell at fb but he must continue there until Ratchford returns.