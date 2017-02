Is TS going to be a bit radical or conservative. If he leaves Russell at FB I think Broncos will crucify him with both high and short kicks to the in-goal area. Meanwhile Patton needs to get more game time, plus his kicking is a valuable asset, but will TS pair up Gidley and Brown as they seem to have done a lot of work together in the pre-season ?



I know we need to make a good showing of the game, but I would like us to use Livett and Patton, so;





Gidley

Russell

Evans

Atkins

Lineham

Patton

Brown

Cooper, Clark, Simms

Savelio, Huhes

Westerman



Bench Dwyer, Crosby, Livett, Westwood



Philbin and Blythe to miss out.